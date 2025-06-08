Liberia’s former Speaker of Parliament, Jonathan Fonati Koffa, has been charged with arson and other offenses in connection with a December 2024 fire that destroyed the nation’s House of Representatives. The blaze occurred amid a power struggle within the House, where Koffa had been locked in a standoff with his opponents. Dozens of lawmakers had voted for his impeachment over allegations of poor governance, corruption, and conflicts of interest.

Koffa is facing charges including arson, criminal mischief, endangering others, and attempted murder. Police allege Koffa used his office and staff to coordinate sabotage efforts from November 2023. A team of independent US investigators concluded the fire was deliberately set.

Koffa and several other lawmakers were summoned to the Liberian National Police headquarters for questioning. The former Speaker and three other lawmakers were later remanded to Monrovia Central Prison. The power struggle within the House of Representatives has been ongoing, with Koffa resigning as Speaker last month after months of deadlock.

Source: BBC