President Hakainde Hichilema has declared seven days of national mourning following the death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The national mourning will begin on Sunday, June 8, 2025, and will run until Saturday, June 14, 2025.

This solemn announcement comes in the wake of the passing of the sixth Republican President, a statesman who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021.

During the period of national mourning, all flags in the country will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect and tribute to the late President.

Government and private media houses have been directed to play solemn music, while all public festivities and celebrations are expected to be suspended.

The late President Edgar Lungu, popularly known by his initials ECL, leaves behind a legacy marked by both achievements and controversy, as well as a loyal following that admired his leadership style.

His presidency was marked by major infrastructure development projects, significant political transitions, and a firm stance on issues of national unity and sovereignty.

As the nation reflects on his life and contribution to Zambia’s political landscape, tributes have begun pouring in from political allies, civil society leaders, regional bodies, and international diplomats.

The government is expected to release further details on funeral arrangements and the final resting place of the former president in the coming days.

President Hichilema has called on all Zambians to observe the mourning period with dignity, unity, and reflection.

He emphasised that regardless of political differences, the death of a former Head of State must be treated with national respect and honour.

The passing of Edgar Chagwa Lungu marks the end of an era in Zambian politics and invites the nation to contemplate its journey, its past leadership, and the path forward.

As Zambia grieves the loss of one of its former leaders, the world watches in solidarity, standing with the people of Zambia in this time of sorrow.