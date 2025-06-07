The political tension between Elon Musk and Donald J. Trump has erupted into a full-blown public feud, with both men trading barbs over what Trump calls the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

At the centre of the conflict lies Trump’s claim that he passed significant legislation that personally benefited Musk’s businesses — a claim the billionaire now appears to reject.

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump accused Musk of being “ungrateful” for the policies his administration implemented, which he says helped Tesla thrive during its crucial growth phase.

Trump wrote that “Musk came to me all the time, crying about needing help,” and referred to a “Big, Beautiful Bill” that allegedly allowed Musk to expand his empire.

The former president insisted that without his administration’s regulatory rollbacks and massive tax incentives, Musk “would still be begging bankers in Silicon Valley.”

Musk, never one to let an accusation go unanswered, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a sharp rebuttal.

In bold and dismissive language, Musk replied, “Such ingratitude? I think not. I owe you nothing.”

He denied ever requesting personal favours from Trump and said his companies succeeded because of “innovation, engineering, and risk-taking, not political charity.”

Musk also suggested that Trump’s memory of events was distorted, implying that the former president was overstating his influence for political gain.

The phrase “Big, Beautiful Bill” quickly became a trending topic online, with critics mocking Trump’s theatrical language and Musk supporters amplifying the billionaire’s independence narrative.

Analysts believe the phrase may refer to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which included corporate tax breaks that indirectly benefited companies like Tesla.

However, Musk has long argued that Tesla received far fewer direct government subsidies than its competitors, especially legacy automakers and fossil fuel firms.

Trump’s framing of the bill as a personal gift to Musk has sparked ridicule, especially among tech insiders who view the claim as a gross oversimplification of economic policy.

Musk’s response, highlighting his self-made identity and dismissal of political patronage, aligns with his ongoing effort to portray himself as a disruptor above partisan politics.

But critics argue that Musk’s posturing ignores the fact that government contracts and tax breaks have played some role in Tesla’s financial journey.

The dispute reveals a deeper ideological rift between the two men, one rooted in ego, influence, and competing narratives about power and success.

While Trump positions himself as the kingmaker of American capitalism, Musk appears determined to assert that no president—not even Trump—is responsible for his ascent.

This isn’t the first time Trump has turned on a former ally, nor is it Musk’s first high-profile feud with a political heavyweight.

Yet the intensity of this particular clash, involving two of the world’s most influential and polarising figures, is drawing widespread public attention.

Supporters of Trump see Musk’s rejection as arrogance and betrayal, while Musk loyalists view Trump’s attacks as desperate and outdated.

Some believe the rift may have political consequences, especially as Musk becomes increasingly vocal in American political discourse.

As the 2024 U.S. election approaches, Trump may see Musk’s tech platform and voice as a threat to his narrative dominance.

On the other hand, Musk may be using the spat to signal his independence from the MAGA brand while cultivating influence among right-leaning centrists and libertarians.

The irony, of course, is that both men thrive on controversy and public spectacle, and this feud gives both exactly that.

In the end, the battle over the “Big, Beautiful Bill” is less about legislation and more about legacy — who gets credit, who gets loyalty, and who gets to write the story of American power.

And as both men double down, one thing is clear: gratitude isn’t part of the vocabulary in this high-stakes fight for influence and relevance.