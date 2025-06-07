Shareholders of FDH Bank plc are set to enjoy enhanced returns following the bank’s record-breaking profit after tax of K74 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, marking a 108% jump from the K35.6 billion posted in 2023.

The remarkable performance, unveiled at the bank’s recent Annual General Meeting, was hailed as a major win for stakeholders, as the bank continues to deliver strong value despite a tough economic climate.

The profit growth was driven by a 90% surge in total revenue to K195 billion and a 136% increase in net interest income to K141 billion. Total assets soared by 119% to surpass K1.2 trillion, while customer deposits nearly doubled to K883 billion, signalling growing confidence in the bank.

FDH Bank plc Board Chairperson Charity Mseka commended the bank’s employees for their dedication and resilience amid ongoing economic challenges in the country. “We are very excited that we achieved such a great performance. It reflects the dedication of our staff, our innovative approach, and the strategic path we continue to follow.”

Among the key milestones during the year was the launch of the FDH Salama Banking Solution, a pioneering product offering Shariah-compliant banking services. This made FDH Bank the first in Malawi to provide Islamic banking products tailored for individuals and businesses seeking financial solutions aligned with Islamic principles.

“The Salama solution opens new opportunities for unbanked and underserved communities, broadening our reach and inclusivity,” said Noel Mkulichi, Bank’s Managing Director.

Further cementing its commitment to accessibility, FDH Bank became the only commercial bank with a physical branch on Likoma Island, reinforcing its reputation as the most accessible banking institution in Malawi’s remote regions.

Meanwhile, the bank’s market capitalisation surpassed K2.1 trillion, underlining its growing influence on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE). Shareholders reaped the benefits of the bank’s stellar performance, receiving dividends totalling K35.1 billion for the year, representing a 79% increase from 2023 and translating to K5.09 per share.

Lovemore Tinto, a representative of the Minority Shareholders of Listed Companies of Malawi (MISALICO), praised the bank’s performance saying, “The results speak volumes about the quality of leadership and long-term vision.”

Despite its success, the bank faced macroeconomic headwinds, including high inflation, foreign exchange shortages, and sluggish GDP growth. Operating expenses rose by 42%, largely driven by investments in digital infrastructure and delivery channels.

Looking ahead to 2025, the economic outlook remains uncertain, with inflation projected to average 29.2% and GDP growth expected to reach 4.0%, up from 1.8% in 2024.