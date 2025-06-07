A German aviation authority has released its official findings on the plane crash that resulted in the death of Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, along with eight others.

The Bundesstelle für Flugunfalluntersuchung (BFU), Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation, concluded that the crash occurred due to the flight crew’s decision to proceed at low altitude despite adverse weather conditions. The report identifies marginal weather, inadequate flight planning, and a lack of situational awareness as contributing factors to the tragedy.

Mary Chilima at the site of the plane crash that claimed the life of her husband and Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima

The aircraft involved, a Malawi Defence Force Dornier 228-202(K), was en route from the capital city of Lilongwe to Mzuzu on 10 June 2024 when it crashed, claiming all lives on board.

Following the incident, the Government of Malawi formally requested investigative assistance from the Federal Republic of Germany. In response, the BFU deployed a team of specialists to Malawi and collaborated closely with an expert from the aircraft’s manufacturing company.

As part of ongoing efforts to provide transparency and support to those affected, the BFU met with the families of the victims on Saturday to present the findings of the investigation and respond to questions.

You can read and download the full report here: