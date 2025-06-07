Malawi’s fast-growing fintech startup, PayChangu, has been named ICT Firm of the Year at the 2025 ICTAM Corporate Awards Gala held on June 6th.

The recognition cements the company’s place as one of the country’s most innovative technology firms, reshaping the future of payments and digital commerce.

In a category that included big names like Airtel Money and Spark Systems, PayChangu stood out for its game-changing digital payment solutions—particularly its instant bank transfer platform that connects to all banks in Malawi. This feature has quickly become a preferred choice for businesses that require fast, secure, and high-volume payment processing.

Speaking after receiving the award, Joshua Mwendo, Chief Operating Officer of PayChangu, expressed his gratitude: “We’re deeply honoured to receive this recognition. We thank the Ministry of Information for its continued support to the ICT sector, aligning tech innovation with the MW2063 vision. Our appreciation goes to ICTAM, our hardworking staff, trusted partners, and above all, the clients who continue to believe in PayChangu. This win is for you.”

PayChangu has grown to become a key enabler in sectors like gaming, energy, transport, and e-commerce—empowering businesses with modern tools to collect and disburse payments instantly and reliably. Its success is seen as a major leap toward achieving Malawi’s digital transformation and financial inclusion goals.

Daryan Gadama, Executive Member – Corporate Relations at ICTAM, applauded the firm’s impact:

“PayChangu is a shining example of local innovation with real business impact. Their work is not just about technology; it’s about enabling growth, efficiency, and economic inclusion for Malawi’s private sector.”

As digital infrastructure continues to take centre stage in Malawi’s development agenda, PayChangu’s win signals that homegrown solutions are not just competing—they’re leading. And as the company continues to scale, it’s clear that PayChangu is building more than a payment gateway—it’s building the future of business in Malawi.