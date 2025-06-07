But As One Fugitive Falls, Another Rises – Victim Says Millions Gone Again

After several weeks of ducking justice, Elijah Dukuma Msiska, Malawi’s most “expensive” fugitive by bounty standards, has finally been captured. The man once slapped with a K40 million reward for information leading to his arrest is now in custody. As one of his victims put it, he has been “shown flames” — just as most Malawians had started joking that the search party should head to the land of the dead.

That victim is Henry Phwanthe, a UK-based Malawian business executive who has been vocal and unrelenting in his pursuit of justice. But while confirming Msiska’s arrest on social media, Phwanthe dropped yet another bombshell: he has been defrauded again — and this time, the betrayal came from within.

New Thief, Same Game: Millions Vanish Again in Judas-Style Betrayal

According to Phwanthe, Msiska’s fall has not ended the financial bleeding. In a revelation that left the public agape, Phwanthe claimed he has now been defrauded by a gang of Judases — individuals even closer to him than Msiska ever was.

“Imagine your own close friends defrauding you of millions of Kwachas and thinking it’s okay. They actually go to bed knowing what they did,” he wrote in a furious Instagram post.

At the center of the new allegations is Davie Shenko Kaunda, reportedly the son of a former Cabinet Minister and prominent politician, Symon Vuwa Kaunda. Phwanthe alleges that the younger Kaunda worked in conspiracy with members of his own trusted inner circle, calling the act a betrayal straight out of the Bible.

This is your classic Judas tale. Of friends smiling in your face, pretending to support you, while pocketing millions behind your back.

“Imagine your own close friends defrauding you of millions of Kwachas and thinking it’s okay. They actually go to bed knowing what they did. Someone please tell Davie Shenko Kaunda that his time is numbered on the money he stole from me. And everyone else involved – you know yourselves – do not call me your friend,” he posted.

He continued, “Why can’t people just work hard and earn money legitimately? Kuba basi, kumashayina pa town mutaba ndalama za anthu. zi Zokha nde mubweza (Instead, it’s theft, flaunting stolen money in town like trophies. But mark my words – you will pay it back. Show for show).”

Malawi24 could not independently verify the allegations. Efforts to reach the younger Kaunda or his father were unsuccessful as of press time.

Phwanthe did not disclose the exact amount allegedly stolen in this fresh betrayal, but he hinted that the figure may even surpass what Msiska took, suggesting the scandal may be much wider and deeper than previously thought.

Legal Elite Also Caught in the Crossfire

Adding yet another explosive layer to the saga, a top Malawian lawyer was arrested last month in connection with Msiska’s crimes. Though his name remains under wraps due to legal restrictions, he is the owner of one of Malawi’s most respected law firms headquartered in Blantyre and has a track record of defending high-profile clients in Malawi.

Interestingly, Phwanthe and the lawyer were at some point together as students at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

“We have a lawyer who has been working with this fugitive. Zero integrity. He was arrested, released, and thinks it’s over. It’s not. He and Msiska both belong in Maula Prison,” Phwanthe posted.

From Fugitive to Fraud Web: Is This Malawi’s Biggest White-Collar Scandal Yet?

With these fresh revelations, what began as a search for a fugitive is morphing into a sprawling financial conspiracy — one that could easily be mistaken for a Symon Kamwendo film or a Nollywood crime drama.

With Phwanthe continuing to blow the whistle, this story of betrayal is far from over. If anything, Msiska’s downfall may have only opened a can of worms. Stay tuned because the flames are only getting hotter.