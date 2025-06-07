…Ndili ku Illovo sugar sanasowe – Nyamilandu

Nsanje, Malawi – The winds of Pan-African revolution are blowing into Malawi, and former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu Manda is riding the wave. In a bold political debut, Nyamilandu has officially launched his career in active politics — and he is doing so with a striking image that channels the revolutionary spirit of Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré.

Donning outfits reminiscent of the young Burkinabè leader known for his no-nonsense, anti-imperialist stance, Nyamilandu made his first appearance at Khulubvi Primary School in the Lower Shire district of Nsanje.

The symbolism was unmistakable. With military-style attire, Pan-African rhetoric, and grassroots appeal, Nyamilandu seems to be positioning himself as a fresh, fearless voice in Malawi’s political space — and one unafraid to shake the status quo.

Nyamilandu’s entry into politics comes just a year after losing the FAM presidency at the association’s elective general conference held in Mzuzu on 16 December 2023. He was unseated by Fleetwood Haiya, former president of the Super League of Malawi, marking the end of a 19-year era at the helm of Malawi’s football administration.

In his address, Nyamilandu didn’t shy away from controversy. He took a veiled jab at current economic challenges, particularly the ongoing sugar shortages.

“Ndili ku Illovo Sugar sanasowe m’dziko muno, sugar akusowa nditachokako (When I was at Illovo Sugar, there was no sugar shortage in this country. Sugar only started vanishing after I left)” he declared.

Nyamilandu joined Illovo Sugar in 1999 as a sales representative. Over the years, he climbed the ranks, serving as national sales manager, corporate affairs manager, and eventually head of domestic sales.

As Malawi’s political landscape heats up ahead of 2025, Walter Nyamilandu, while details of his political affiliation remain under wraps, he is no longer on the sidelines — he’s in the arena with fists raised and rhetoric loaded.