A damning report released by Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) has squarely implicated the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) in the tragic plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

The report cites critical failures in aircraft maintenance and pilot fitness, raising serious questions about accountability and oversight within the military’s aviation operations.

The crash occurred on June 10, 2024, when the Dornier 228 aircraft operated by the MDF went down in the Chikangawa Forest en route from Lilongwe to Mzuzu. All nine people on board, including Vice President Chilima and members of his entourage, perished.

Findings Reveal Alarming Oversight

According to the BFU investigation, the plane used for the ill-fated flight was “not fit to fly,” with documented maintenance issues that had not been addressed.

In a scathing assessment, the German authority noted that the aircraft’s airworthiness certification was outdated and that recurring mechanical faults had been repeatedly flagged in maintenance logs without sufficient corrective action.

Even more troubling, the report stated that the pilot in command was “not medically or psychologically fit to fly,” citing concerns raised in previous internal assessments that were ignored by MDF leadership.

Repeated Warnings Ignored

The BFU report emphasised that both the aircraft and the captain had been the subject of prior internal warnings. Despite this, the MDF continued to use the plane for high-profile missions, including transporting top government officials like Vice President Chilima.

“This tragedy was preventable,” the report states bluntly. “There was a systematic failure to uphold basic aviation safety standards. The use of an unfit aircraft and a pilot unfit for duty constitutes gross negligence.”

MDF Under Scrutiny

The revelations have sparked outrage in Malawi and abroad, with calls for an independent investigation and criminal accountability.

Families of the victims, including that of Vice President Chilima, are demanding justice and transparency.

Pressure is mounting on President Lazarus Chakwera to take decisive action, including the dismissal of the MDF Commander. Civil society groups and aviation experts are urging a full audit of the MDF’s aviation operations and reforms to ensure civilian oversight.

A Nation in Mourning and Demanding Answers

The loss of Vice President Chilima, a popular and reform-minded leader, dealt a significant blow to Malawi’s political landscape. Many had seen him as a potential future president, and his death has left a leadership vacuum in the country’s progressive movement.

As the nation continues to mourn, the focus now turns to accountability. “This is not just about a malfunctioning aircraft,” said one official from the Malawian Aviation Reform Coalition, who requested anonymity. “This is about a broken system that allowed this to happen.

If the findings are true, then the blood of Vice President Chilima and the eight others is on the hands of those who chose to ignore the risks.”

The BFU’s release has caught the attention of international aviation authorities, who have offered assistance to Malawi in implementing corrective measures. Meanwhile, Germany’s Transport Ministry has called the report “a sobering reminder of the importance of adhering to global safety protocols.”

As Malawians await a government response, one question echoes across the nation Why did the MDF continue using a plane and a pilot both deemed unfit to fly?