The Domasi Institute of Management and Technology (DIMT) held a graduation ceremony at Robins Park in Zomba district, where 297 students received diplomas in various fields.

The Principal of DIMT, Alfred Gulani, expressed gratitude for the milestone, believing that the graduating students would be agents of change in their respective areas.

During the ceremony, Gulani advised the graduates to avoid corrupt practices, emphasising that corruption hinders the country’s development.

He encouraged them to continue their academic journey to a degree or master’s level, as a diploma is just the foundation.

“Corruption is often perpetrated by educated individuals, so we urge you to refrain from such malpractices and promote the country’s development,” he said.

The graduation ceremony was held under the theme “Bridging the gap between knowledge and practice for sustainable development.”

The 297 graduates received diplomas in fields such as Community Development and Social Work, Data Management, Hotel and Hospitality Management, Human Resource Management, HIV/AIDS Management, Agribusiness Management, Public Health, Nutrition, Food Security, and Sustainable Development.

Guest of honour, Rodney Chikafutwa, praised DIMT for fulfilling the country’s vision of the Malawi 2063 agenda on education.

He suggested that the college consider upgrading to a university, citing its tremendous work in imparting knowledge and skills necessary for the country’s development.

One of the graduates, Sibongile Chirambo, expressed joy and relief after achieving her goal despite facing challenges during her studies.