There is a possibility that the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board – HESLGB could offer loan assistance to more students surpassing their initial target of 33,000.

Spokesperson for the board, Milly Kasunda, says that by 30th May, they received an overage in student loan applications of over 1,000.

On 30th May, the HESLGB closed its window for receiving students’ applications for the 2025-2026 academic year.

However, Kasunda revealed that the provisional list of beneficiaries will be released by September, saying that from June to mid-July, the board will be preoccupied with vetting the applications.

She said: “Our target was 33,000 students, but as we speak, the target has been surpassed by 1000 plus students.”

“Although our target is 33,000, we expect more beneficiaries since a lot of students are looking for our assistance,” said Kasunda.

“We expect that applicants may receive their results around August or September because there are several activities that we have to undertake to ensure that we are awarding loans to deserving students who have applied”

“From 1st June to around July, we will be assessing the applications that we have received, and that process is going to take us one and a half months, After that, our board of directors will have to meet and then decide who should be provisionally provided with loans.”