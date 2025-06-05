President of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo, has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment to bolster socio-economic development between Malawi and Mozambique.

He made these remarks during a high-level interaction with business community representatives from both Malawi and Mozambique held in Lilongwe.

President Chapo emphasised that his administration is open to forging new partnerships with Malawi across a wide range of sectors aimed at accelerating economic cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

Among the sectors identified for potential collaboration were transport, trade, tourism, agro-business, energy, infrastructure development, and communication systems.

According to Chapo, fostering partnerships in these sectors will significantly boost business opportunities and economic integration between the two countries.

He also took time to applaud the longstanding diplomatic ties between Malawi and Mozambique, highlighting the importance of the 50 years of bilateral relations the two countries have enjoyed.

Chapo stressed the need for both nations to continue nurturing and strengthening these relations through consistent dialogue and cooperation.

On the Malawian side, Minister of Trade Vitumbiko Mumba welcomed the initiative and commended the interaction platform as a valuable opportunity for business communities from both nations to share ideas and raise concerns.

Mumba acknowledged that the collaboration would facilitate meaningful business partnerships that could uplift both economies and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

The platform brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including senior government officials, private sector leaders, and business experts from Malawi and Mozambique.

Their discussions were focused on identifying areas of mutual interest, reducing trade barriers, and leveraging regional cooperation to boost investment and economic growth.

This renewed commitment from Mozambique’s leadership signals a promising chapter for Malawi-Mozambique economic ties, with the potential to unlock new trade corridors and development opportunities.

As both nations look to the future, the partnership stands as a testament to the power of regional integration in promoting sustainable growth and prosperity across Southern Africa.