Malawian social media influencer and governance activist Onjezani Kenani has accused government ministers of prioritising personal wealth accumulation, buying luxury properties in Dubai and South Africa, while the majority of Malawians struggle to survive amid economic hardship.

In a Facebook post, Kenani drew a sharp analogy between Malawi’s current state and the sinking of the Titanic, saying those in power are living extravagantly, at the expense of the nation, widening gap between the political elite and ordinary Malawians, many of whom are grappling with rising food prices, unemployment, and collapsing public services.

“Our leaders are buying houses for their children in South Africa and Dubai. They have so much money that they don’t know what to do with it,” Kenani wrote.

Kenani said if it were possible, some officials would even sew the country’s currency into carpets, just to feel their wealth underfoot.

Though he did not name specific ministers, Kenani’s post echoes earlier complaints from civil society organisations about unexplained wealth among top government officials.

Calls for lifestyle audits and asset declarations have been repeatedly made by transparency advocates, including the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), but the government’s response remains tepid.

Kenani warned that no one, regardless of class, would be spared if the country’s governance continues to deteriorate. “I wish there was the sensibility to think that if this ship sinks, we all sink together, first class or cattle class, without distinction.”