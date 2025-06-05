The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) stands at a critical crossroads as the nation looks ahead to future elections.

Its credibility is already under scrutiny, risks further erosion following MEC Chairperson Anabel Mtalimanja’s refusal to grant external auditors access to the Smartmatic system, citing unspecified “security concerns.” This vague justification is not only insufficient; it is deeply troubling in a democratic context, where transparency should be sacrosanct.

Elections are not the private affairs of electoral commissions or software vendors. They are public processes, fundamental to democracy and governance.

The systems that support these elections, especially digital platforms like those provided by Smartmatic, must be open to scrutiny by all stakeholders.

This includes civil society, the media, and, most importantly, opposition parties. These parties are not peripheral actors; they are direct participants whose confidence in the electoral process determines whether an election is seen as credible or compromised.

Chairperson Mtalimanja’s invocation of security as a shield against independent oversight sets a dangerous precedent.

What exactly is being protected? Is it a flaw in the system, a contractual obligation, or an internal inefficiency? Without clarity, the security excuse feels less like a protective measure and more like a convenient veil to dodge accountability.

As a judge, Mtalimanja must substantiate her claims of security concerns beyond a reasonable doubt. It is not enough to make vague allegations she must provide concrete evidence to justify the refusal of access to external auditors.

This is especially jarring when contrasted with the tenure of Justice Chifundo Kachale. Under his leadership, external auditors were permitted and welcomed, demonstrating a clear commitment to transparency.

That openness helped restore public trust after the 2019 election crisis. So, the question must be asked: What has changed? Why has the MEC reversed course on a practice that previously strengthened electoral integrity?

The MEC’s duty is not to a software provider or the notion of secrecy for secrecy’s sake. Its duty is to the people of Malawi. Refusing independent verification undermines that duty and gives rise to speculation, suspicion, and ultimately, instability.

Transparency is not a luxury in electoral processes it is a necessity. Without it, elections lose their legitimacy.

All MEC commissioners must recommit themselves to the principles of openness, accountability, and the national interest. The credibility of Malawi’s next election depends on it.