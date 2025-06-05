The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) has condemned the Tanzanian government’s recent decision to block access to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), calling the move a serious threat to digital freedoms and fundamental rights.

The ban was confirmed by the Minister of Information, Communications, and Technology, Jerry Silaa, in a televised interview.

According to BBC Swahili journalist Asha Juma, based in Dar es Salaam, whom Malawi24 managed to speak to, Silaa defended the action, citing the platform’s alleged failure to comply with Tanzanian laws and ethical standards in its content moderation policies.

In response, the LHRC issued a strong statement expressing “dismay” over the decision and emphasised that while regulating online content is important, such measures must be “proportionate, transparent, and respectful of fundamental human rights, especially the rights to freedom of expression and access to information.”

The LHRC, alongside other digital rights activists, has demanded the immediate reinstatement of X, Telegram, Clubhouse, and any other banned platforms.

They urged the government to involve stakeholders in crafting policies that align with both the Tanzanian Constitution and international obligations regarding digital rights and freedom of expression.

“We call on all stakeholders, including the international community, to remain vigilant and support efforts to protect digital freedom in Tanzania,” the statement concluded.