In the heart of Dowa District, tens of thousands of families struggle to put food on the table year round: their harvests run out just months after the rainy season ends, leaving long stretches of food insecurity and hardship.

“I usually harvest enough maize to last four months,” said Chrissy Banda, a mother of four from Chiwamba Village. “After that, we survive on piecework or go without.”

Her story is far from unique. A rapid assessment in the area found that 80 percent of households in Dzoole and neighboring Kayembe face similar shortages. Most rely on small plots, often without reliable access to quality farm inputs or stable markets for their crops. When the food runs out, so does the strength to carry on with daily life—and for some, even the ability to keep up with essential medication like antiretroviral treatment.

But starting this month, 1,200 households in Dzoole are being targeted with support through a new initiative aimed at improving how they grow, store, and prepare food.

The project, running until March 2027, is not just about increasing harvests—it is about helping families grow a wider variety of nutritious food, adapt to a changing climate, and find better ways to earn a living from their land.

Among the planned activities are training for farmers on climate-smart techniques, help establishing home gardens with fruit trees like pawpaw, and the revival of local, often neglected, nutritious crops that are better suited to unpredictable weather.

Smallholder farmers will also learn how to add value to their produce through food processing and better storage. A warehouse will be constructed in the area to support group marketing and reduce post-harvest losses.

“I’ve always grown what my parents grew—maize and a little groundnut,” said 38-year-old Mavuto Jere from Kasiya Village. “No one taught us how to plant vegetables or fruits that could feed our children better. If we can learn and grow more, it changes everything.”

The project will use the Farmer Field School model, which brings groups of farmers together to learn by doing. Eight local horticulture groups will be trained, and cooking demonstrations will be held to encourage healthier food choices using local ingredients.

At a recent meeting with the Dowa District Executive Committee, the council’s Acting Chief Planning Officer, Yusuf Laki, emphasized the importance of strong coordination at local level.

“Community support is built through openness,” he said. “If projects work closely with local committees and structures, we see real results for the people.”

The initiative is being supported by several partners and builds on similar efforts in TA Kayembe that have already shown signs of positive change. For families in Dzoole, the hope is simple: to grow enough, eat better, and build a life where food is no longer a constant worry.

As Chrissy Banda puts it: “We do not need handouts. We just need the chance to learn and grow what will feed our children tomorrow.”