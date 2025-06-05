Dowa District Council’s Acting Chief Planning Officer, Yusuf Laki, has expressed concern over some partners that are not attending District Executive Committee (Dec) meetings, describing this tendency as not welcome by the council.

Laki said it is sad to see that partners, after presenting their projects to the Dec and approved, disappear, meaning that their interest was only in presenting projects but not in attending meetings urging partners to change.

He appealed to both old and new partners to take Dec meetings seriously by making sure that their respective offices are represented at the Dec by competent people who will report back to the organizations what was transpiring during Dec meetings.

Speaking during a District executive committee meeting held at the boma, Laki appealed to partners implementing their various interventions in the district to always engage government officers in their projects for sustainability purposes.

Laki called on partners to collaborate by working together as one family so that the projects they are implementing are in the interest of the people they serve, saying the council expects them to write reports of their projects for knowledge sharing and experiences.

He said partners are required to submit their quarterly reports of their projects to the council’s Monitoring and Evaluation Office for the council to know what and where partners doing in the district to enhance cooperation, transparency and accountability.

“As a district, we need to see what you are doing in the district and for sustainability purposes; once the project comes to an end, communities make follow-ups with the council, said Laki.

He thanked partners such as World Vision, Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC) and others for doing commendable work in the district, saying they are the darling of the communities, and this has simplified the work of the council in providing service delivery.