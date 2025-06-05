Before discovering Artificial Intelligence, Marriam Mtima, a Form Three student at Chimutu Community Day Secondary School, struggled with her studies. Concepts in subjects like mathematics and science often felt overwhelming, and access to digital learning tools was nearly nonexistent in her Mtandire community.

Mtima is one of 20 students who participated in a four-day Future AI Boot Camp, a groundbreaking initiative by the SKC Foundation in partnership with innovation hub Nxtgen Labs. The training equipped students with foundational skills in AI, digital creativity, and problem-solving—skills rarely accessible in communities like Mtandire, where access to quality education and digital tools remains a daily struggle.

Chilima (R) and Maseya signing the agreement.

But for these learners, the programme was more than just a tech course. It was a door to possibility, honouring the legacy of late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died on June 10, 2024, and who passionately believed in empowering Malawi’s youth through education and innovation.

“Of course, I didn’t know about AI, but when I was introduced to it, I found it beneficial, especially in my studies, where it has simplified some of the difficult things I could not understand,” said Mtima.

Chairperson of the SKC Foundation, Mary Chilima, said she was moved by the students’ enthusiasm and their quick adaptation to complex new concepts.

“One of the objectives of the SKC Foundation is to promote youth leadership development and mindset change,” said Chilima. “By introducing these girls and boys to the world of Artificial Intelligence, we are expanding their worldview and promoting an innovative mindset. This approach allows our Malawian children to leapfrog over infrastructural obstacles into a brighter future,” Chilima

She added that the Foundation will continue to support platforms that provide young people with tools to redefine their futures and uplift their communities.

Eugene Maseya, Founder and Director of Nxtgen Labs, described the partnership with the SKC Foundation as a powerful model for community-driven innovation.

“At Nxtgen Labs, we believe in the power of education to change lives. With the establishment of our partnership with the SKC Foundation, we are set to create meaningful educational experiences that foster innovation initially in the Mtandire community and thereafter in other communities across the country,” said Maseya.

With plans already underway to expand the boot camp to more schools, the SKC Foundation and Nxtgen Labs are setting in motion a legacy of learning that ensures the late Vice President’s dream lives on—through the bright minds and bold ambitions of Malawi’s youth.