On Tuesday, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, the Minister of Health, conducted visits to health facilities in Lilongwe to assess the ongoing Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign, where she warned, “I receive reports that some healthcare workers are stealing medicines. Others complain that workers in some facilities start working late. This must stop immediately.”

She addressed these serious concerns at Nathenje and Biwi Health Centres. Despite these issues, Kandodo Chiponda noted that the vaccination campaign had begun positively at the centers she visited.

“I am sure we will be able to hit the targets set for the campaign,” she added, expressing optimism about achieving the campaign goals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health launched an emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting children aged 9 months to 9 years in six districts severely affected by a prolonged outbreak. The campaign aims to immunize vulnerable children and curb the spread of the diseases.