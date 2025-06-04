The firefighting team from PressCane Limited is being widely praised for their heroic efforts in saving millions of kwacha in property and preventing injuries after quickly putting out a fire that broke out at Chikwawa District Hospital last week.

The blaze, which started from the hospital’s incinerator on Tuesday, threatened to cause extensive damage before hospital officials raised the alarm. Thanks to the rapid response of PressCane’s firefighters, whose ethanol distillery plant is located just a few kilometres away, the fire was contained swiftly, preventing what could have been a costly disaster.

An eyewitness, also a staff member at the hospital, described the situation as tense and commended the PressCane team for their timely arrival and effective action. “It was a scary moment, but the PressCane firefighters arrived quickly and brought the situation under control, which was a big relief for everyone here,” the official said.

Bryson Mkhomaanthu, Chief Executive Officer of PressCane Limited, echoed the praise, commending the firefighting team for their swift response that saved millions of kwacha in potential damages.

“They arrived within minutes and contained the fire before it could reach critical areas of the hospital,” he explained. “At PressCane, we take our responsibility to the community seriously. This was a critical moment, and we are proud to have supported Chikwawa District Hospital when it mattered most.”

The rapid response by the Chikwawa-based ethanol distillery, dedicated not only to its industry but also to the safety and well-being of the surrounding community, has earned widespread recognition for safeguarding millions in assets and protecting lives.