Fintech company PayChangu has partnered with betting company 888Bets to provide efficient payment solutions for Malawian bettors.

The collaboration will enable instant deposits and withdrawals to all Malawian banks making 888bets the first betting company to archive this.

Speaking after signing the agreement during a meeting in Lilongwe on Thursday, Joshua Mwendo, Chief Operation Officer at PayChangu, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

“Our collaboration with 888Bets marks a pivotal step in enhancing digital payment solutions within Malawi’s betting industry.

We are committed to providing secure and efficient financial services that align with the country’s economic objectives,” Mwendo said.

He further noted that the partnership is expected to significantly contribute to Malawi’s Vision 2063, particularly in promoting digital financial services and driving economic development.

On the other hand, Clement Kwesi Phiri, Country Manager for 888Bets Malawi, said the partnership will greatly benefit customers.

“Integrating PayChangu’s payment gateway allows us to offer our customers a seamless betting experience. This partnership underscores our dedication to investing in Malawi’s digital infrastructure and providing top-tier services to our users,” he said.

PayChangu, which was licensed by the Reserve Bank of Malawi about a year ago, was developed to streamline transactions and promote financial inclusion across various sectors, including agriculture, urban markets, and industry.