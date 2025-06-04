The Ministry of Youth and Sports has urged young people in Mzimba District to embrace innovation and actively participate in national development, as it continues disseminating the newly revised National Youth Policy across the country.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Director in the Ministry, Ketie Mwandira, emphasized the critical role Malawian youths play in shaping the country’s future. She highlighted that the revised policy launched in 2023 and effective until 2028 is a vital tool for positioning young people at the core of Malawi’s socio-economic transformation under the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“We want to make sure that the youths and district stakeholders are aware of the National Youth Policy so that there is compliance when implementing youth-related development programmes,” said Mwandira. “There is nothing for the youths without them. They must be involved in everything because they are key drivers of national development.”

Mwandira stressed that the policy serves as a strategic framework to empower young people to be self-reliant, innovative, and active participants in governance and economic growth. It outlines ten priority areas, including:

Youth Employment, Enterprise & Skills Development, National Youth Service & Nation Building, Transformative Leadership & Youth Inclusion in Governance, Education & Social Skills Development, Science, Technology & Innovation, Health & Nutrition, Youth & Social well-being, Youth in Sports, Creative Industries & Culture, Environmental Restoration & Climate Change, Coordination, Mainstreaming & Financing of the Youth Agenda

“These areas are designed to address challenges facing the youth while unlocking their potential to contribute meaningfully to national development,” she said, adding that the policy is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and national strategic plans.

Mzimba District Youth Officer Yamikani Nyalugwe echoed the call for accountability and commitment, urging both governmental and non-governmental stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric.

“We should not be known for coming up with good policies and then failing to implement them. It’s a collective responsibility,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Tionge Moyo from Y-Plus encouraged her peers to form youth groups and cooperatives as a gateway to accessing loans, vocational training, and equipment.

“Organized youth are better positioned to benefit from available opportunities and to speak with one voice when advocating for their needs,” she said.

The National Youth Policy underscores a transformative vision for Malawi’s young population, aiming to improve access to equitable and quality youth services while enhancing their participation in decision-making processes.

As the government rolls out the policy nationwide, the message to Malawi’s youth is clear: innovation, involvement, and initiative are not just encouraged. They are essential for national progress.