A senior procurement official has told the High Court of Malawi Commercial Division that a $30 million (about K52.5 billion) military equipment contract awarded by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) was executed without following proper procurement procedures.

Jonathan Kantayeni, a procurement specialist from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA), testified on Tuesday as a State witness in a case where businessman Shiraz Ferreira of SF International is demanding $6.9 million (approximately K12 billion) in compound interest over delayed government payments.

The Nation Newspaper reports that Kantayeni informed the court that the PPDA never issued a required ‘No Objection’ for the deal, making the procurement irregular. He said MDF requested to use single sourcing for this contract, but the PPDA rejected the request and advised them to use restricted tendering.

“There is no record at our office about this contract. If MDF proceeded with the procurement despite our clear guidance, then it was a misprocurement, meaning it did not follow procedures,” Kantayeni was quoted.

When Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda asked why PPDA did not intervene after MDF allegedly ignored its guidance, Kantayeni said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had already opened an investigation, and PPDA decided not to interfere.

“For a contract worth K9 billion, MDF should have known it was above their approval threshold and required a ‘No Objection’ from PPDA,” he added. “Proceeding without that approval puts the legality of the entire contract into question.”

Also appearing in court was retired MDF commander General Henry Odillo, who said he was unaware of the December 2012 contract and did not authorize it. He told the court that his then-deputy, Lieutenant General Clement Kafuwa (retired), led the procurement committee handling the deal.

Odillo further testified that he was unaware that a previous November 2012 contract with the same supplier, SF International, had been abandoned. Court documents show the earlier deal was worth K9 billion, while the later one was quoted in U.S. dollars at $30 million.

“What I know is that part of the consignment was yet to be delivered as of May 2014 when I retired,” said Odillo. “Only four units of Samil trucks were delivered against the requested 12, and also, MDF wanted 180 troop carriers, but less than 10 were delivered.”

He also noted that negotiations with the supplier were led by the then Secretary to the Treasury, and he saw no official approval documentation.Earlier in the trial, Ferreira claimed he was unaware the government had settled a K6 billion loan he had with FDH Bank, stating he was in direct talks with the bank over repayment terms. He also argued that standard MDF procurement procedures allow suppliers to begin sourcing goods once they receive a letter of award, even before the contract is formally signed