The Kondwani Nankhumwa 15 million Kwacha Football and Netball Trophy concluded on June 1, 2025, at Chisitu Primary School grounds in Mulanje Central Constituency, showcasing grassroots sports and talent development.

In the football final, Chippie Academy emerged victorious, defeating Celtic FC 1-0 with a goal from Blessings Phiri.

They received 1.1 million Kwacha, a trophy, and jerseys, while Celtic FC earned 800,000 Kwacha and jerseys as runners-up.

Meanwhile, in the netball final, Lube Masters Sisters triumphed over Chinakanaka Happy Queens with a score of 23-20, winning 800,000 Kwacha, a trophy, and jerseys. The runners-up received 600,000 Kwacha and jerseys.

Furthermore, PDP President Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa praised the tournament for its role in promoting grassroots sports, noting it was a breath of fresh air for local talent.

He announced plans to introduce the Eagles Trophy in all constituencies with PDP MP aspirants, aiming to light the path for future sports initiatives.

Additionally, Senior Chief Chikumbu highlighted the event’s success in engaging youth and promoting positive behavior.

The tournament also featured performances by popular artists such as Black Missionaries, Anthony Makondetsa, Khoz Masimbe, and Moda Fumulani, attracting a large crowd.