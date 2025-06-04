Chilumba, in Karonga District, is on the brink of a significant educational breakthrough, with 50 vulnerable students set to benefit from a K1 billion sponsorship pledged by People’s Party (PP) vice president and Karonga South Constituency shadow Member of Parliament, Duncan Kaonga.

The sponsorship will see the 50 students—25 boys and 25 girls enrolling at Maranatha Academy starting this September, with all their academic expenses fully covered by Kaonga, including tuition, boarding, learning materials, and other essential needs.

Kaonga emphasized that his commitment stems from a strong desire to see Chilumba develop and prosper through education, saying by investing in youth’s education, he is laying the foundation for long-term growth and progress in the area.

“In August, these 50 students will be inaugurated at Chilumba, where I will join them to celebrate this new chapter,” said Kaonga. “By supporting these students, we are not just investing in individuals but in the future of Chilumba as a whole.”

Group Village Headman Kamtenthenga welcomed Kaonga’s commitment, saying it would significantly transform the future of Chilumba. He expressed heartfelt thanks for the support, highlighting the promise it holds for educating the area’s youth.

“Words alone cannot say it. We are very grateful for this gesture, and we believe the future looks promising in our area. We will have boys and girls who are highly educated,” said GVH Kamtenthenga.

The village head called on others to replicate this kind of generosity, stressing that such initiatives are crucial for uplifting the community and creating lasting change.