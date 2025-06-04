Residents of Perekezi Constituency (formerly known as Mzimba Solola) are expressing frustration with their Member of Parliament, Jacob Hara. Hara, who also serves as the Minister of Public Works, is criticized for failing to repair the deteriorating roads around Mzimba Boma.

With elections approaching, many constituents say they are losing trust in him. They feel he has neglected the very people who voted him into office.

“We thought that since he is also a minister, he would prioritize fixing our roads. But instead, he seems to be enjoying the benefits of his position while ignoring us,” said Lucy Mwale from Engalaweni. “People here are even blaming President Chakwera because of Hara. How can you forget your own home?”

Another resident, Ntchindi Jere, added, “We were excited to have a minister as our MP, but nothing has improved. He has let us down.”

The roads in and around Mzimba Boma are in very poor condition, and many blame Jacob Hara for not taking action. They say he does not listen to the concerns of the people and is failing in his responsibilities.

Even some members of his party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), are reportedly upset.

One party official, who asked to remain anonymous, said, “We have advised him many times, but he ignores us. It’s embarrassing. People are now comparing him to Emmanuel Chambulanyina Jere, the MP for Mzimba South, who has made significant improvements in his area. Some are even saying Jere should have been our MP instead.”

Jacob Hara was appointed Minister of Public Works in 2021. His responsibilities include overseeing roads and other public infrastructure. This is why many constituents are especially angry maintaining roads falls directly under his ministry.

Political analysts warn that voter frustration could cost Hara his seat in the upcoming election. Voters are demanding leaders who deliver results, not just promises.

Hara has not responded to the complaints. Reporters attempted to contact him multiple times, but he did not answer.

As the 2025 elections draw nearer, the people of Perekezi are demanding real change. They say they are tired of empty promises.