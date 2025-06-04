With just days remaining before the 2025 ICT Expo and Corporate Awards, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has bolstered preparations with a K20 million sponsorship to the event’s host, the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM).

Speaking after the cheque presentation, Christopher Chilenga, Head of Information Technology, Organization and Methods (ITOM) Division at NBM plc, said the donation underscores the bank’s continued commitment to fostering innovation and expanding financial inclusion by building strategic partnerships that drive Malawi’s digital transformation.

“Our corporate strategy strongly prioritizes digital transformation and financial inclusion, and this platform allows us to demonstrate that commitment in action,” said Chilenga. “This Platinum Sponsorship is valued at K20 million, and we believe it represents an investment in the future of innovation, entrepreneurship, and national progress.”

Chilenga hailed the 2025 Expo theme, ‘Accelerating Malawi’s Digital Economy: Innovation, Inclusion, and Sustainable Growth’, as perfectly aligned with the bank’s vision.

ICTAM President Clarence Gama welcomed the support, noting that NBM plc has been a steadfast partner in championing technology for social and economic change.

“When you see corporates like National Bank of Malawi plc joining this cause to spread news around technology as ICTAM, we feel that we are doing the right thing to change people’s lives here in Malawi through technology.

“The economy is struggling, everybody can see, that is why we thought coming together to discuss the economy as a theme, and inviting the Reserve Bank Governor as Guest of Honour will give participants room to discuss these matters at the expo,” said Gama.

NBM plc’s collaboration with ICTAM began in 2019 and has grown into a strategic alliance, with joint initiatives like the Innovation Jam nurturing homegrown tech talent and driving impact at the national level.

The 2025 ICT Expo, scheduled to take place from June 5 to 6 at BICC in Lilongwe, is expected to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, corporates, and policymakers in a shared mission to shape Malawi’s digital future.