The Malawi National Football Team assistant coach Peter Mponda says the Flames are going to the 2025 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup to compete and fight for their first-ever regional honours.

Mponda made the remarks after the team’s final training session before they departed for Bloemfontein on Wednesday morning.

“We are very happy with the way things are going. We have tried to find the balance between giving exposure to some of the guys and also going to the tournament and trying to win it.

“Unfortunately, we have been participating since 1997 but we haven’t won it. We feel that we have taken a very good squad to take us to the semifinals and see what happens if we reach the finals and try to win it. We are going there to compete and try to bring the cup home,” said Mponda.

The Flames will be without Silver Strikers midfielder Zebron Kalima, who is ruled out due to injury, and defender Washali Jaziya, who asked to be excused.

Malawi will kick off their 2025 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup campaign against Lesotho on June 5, then face Namibia three days later before wrapping up the group stage with a clash against Angola on June 10.

Source: FAM