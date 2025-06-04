Police in the Northern Region have arrested Bonface Kashololo, the Deputy National Director of Operations for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in connection with an incident that occurred at Mzuzu Police Station on Tuesday.

The arrest follows a formal complaint by Alex Mwangosi, a journalist with the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), who reported being assaulted while on duty. Mwangosi was covering the arrest of former Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when the alleged assault took place.

According to Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer Maurice Chapola, Kashololo is facing three charges: conduct at a police station, common assault, and intimidation.

Chapola said the police are treating the matter seriously, especially as it involves interference with a journalist carrying out official duties.

In response, the DPP took to its official Facebook page, condemning the arrest and describing it as politically motivated. “Political Persecution: MCP Police has arrested DPP Deputy Director of Operation for the North, Honourable Boniface Kashololo,” the party posted.

Kashololo’s court appearance is expected in the coming days as investigations continue.