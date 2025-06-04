The Catholic Bishop of Zomba Diocese, Rt. Rev. Alfred Mateyu Chaima has equipped Catholic Development Commission of Malawi (CADECOM) staff with knowledge of Catholic Social Teachings as part of the Caritas Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking during the session at St Peter’s Cathedral in Mzuzu Diocese, Bishop Chaima emphasized that Catholic Social Teaching is essential for all workers in the Catholic Church, regardless of their specific church affiliation.

He highlighted that this body of teaching is not only vital for understanding but also for practical application in all project implementations.

“In everything we do, we must uphold and respect human dignity,” he said.

Anastanzio Makhulula from Zomba Diocese CADECOM Office expressed gratitude for Catholic Social Teachings stating that it will promote working capabilities.

The Caritas Jubilee Celebration & Laudato Si 10th Anniversary Celebrations are currently underway at St. Peter’s Cathedral Hall in the Mzuzu Diocese, scheduled to run from 3rd to 5th June 2025.