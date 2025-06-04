A call has gone out to authorities to adopt a long-term system of managing teacher promotions as one way of motivating teachers to be dedicated to their work.

Teachers Union of Malawi – TUM, President Willy Malimba, has made the call, commenting on the mass promotion of over 26,000 teachers from Grade TL to TK.

Despite commending the government for the move, Malimba says many teachers have also been left out of the promotions, having stayed without any promotions for over ten years.

In an interview, Malimba said: “We are happy that finally government has answered our request. As a Teachers’ Union, we have been requesting the government that some of the teachers stay on one grade for a long time.

When asked about his assessment of the fairness of the recruitment process, he said: “I’m not sure of that. But let me commend the government that this time around, they have answered our question and again, that they have promoted them without taking them to the interviews.”