Thyolo — Twenty-five young people from Sub-Traditional Authority Maggie in Thyolo have completed training in agribusiness and modern farming techniques, as part of efforts to address youth unemployment and promote self-reliance.

The training was conducted by Chipembere Community Development Organization (CCDO) under its Youths Corner initiative. It focused on entrepreneurship, climate-smart farming, and income-generating skills aimed at helping participants view agriculture as a viable business.

CCDO Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Victor Mnoniwa said the initiative is designed to empower youth with practical knowledge that can reduce poverty and social vulnerability.

“We want to equip young people with skills they can immediately apply to improve their livelihoods. By 2025, we plan to extend similar training to at least 100 more youths through livestock and crop farming projects,” said Monica.

One of the participants, Frank Paul from Mulanje Village, said the training had shifted his perception of farming.

“I now see farming as a business, not just a way to survive,” he said.