Thousands of learners in Phalombe, Mulanje, and Blantyre are set to benefit from improved learning environments following the completion of an MK360 million school rehabilitation and construction project by Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust, in partnership with CARE Malawi.

The Post-Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project has restored damaged infrastructure at Chithumbwi Primary School in Phalombe and Chitedze Primary School in Mulanje. It also delivered two brand-new classroom blocks at Chazinga Primary School in Phalombe and Maliya Primary School in Blantyre.

Foundation Chairperson Tawonga Manda said the initiative is a direct response to the destruction caused by Cyclone Freddy in 2023, which left thousands of learners without safe and functional learning spaces.

“As you may recall, in early 2023, the country was hit by the devastating Cyclone Freddy, with the Southern region being the most affected. We partnered with CARE Mw to reach the hardest-hit districts and schools. We have successfully rehabilitated school structures, including classroom blocks, toilets and a head teacher’s office,” Manda said.

The official handover ceremony for the completed facilities is scheduled for Thursday, 5 June 2025, at Maliya Primary School in Blantyre. Manda confirmed that all logistical arrangements for the event have been finalized.

“We have engaged all relevant stakeholders, and we are pleased that both teachers and learners will now operate in safer and conducive environments,” Manda added.

Cyclone Freddy, which struck in March 2023, claimed over 1,000 lives and caused widespread destruction to homes, schools, and health facilities across Southern Malawi. In the immediate aftermath, Old Mutual responded with a donation of assorted relief items worth MK60 million, distributed through Red Cross Malawi.