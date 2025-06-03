Floyd Shivambu has been removed from his role as Secretary General of South Africa’s main opposition party, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, following a controversial visit to self-proclaimed Malawian prophet and fugitive, Shepherd Bushiri.

Shivambu, a former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) senior official who defected to the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party, traveled to Malawi in April to meet with Bushiri. The visit has sparked political outrage, with critics questioning the motives and legality of engaging with a man wanted in South Africa on serious charges including fraud, money laundering, and bail-jumping.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, fled South Africa in 2020 while out on bail. In March 2025, Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate ruled in favor of South Africa’s extradition request. However, the ruling is currently under appeal in Malawi’s High Court, delaying their return.

Controversial Claims and Party Fallout

Tensions within the MK Party escalated after Shivambu, in a recent media interview with Newzroom Afrika, incorrectly claimed that there was no official ruling for the extradition of the Bushiris. The statement contradicted the Malawian court record and was viewed as undermining South Africa’s judicial process.

“There is no court ruling in Malawi within the criminal justice system that links both countries that has instructed that he must be deported to South Africa. If there was such he would be hiding in Malawi, then that would have made him a fugitive. But there is no such”, he told Newzroom Afrika.

According to a statement signed by former President Jacob Zuma, who leads the MK Party, Shivambu’s actions were deemed to be in violation of the party’s constitution, specifically Section 3(j), which outlines the conduct expected of senior party officials.

“The actions by the Secretary General were found to be against the spirit and the prescripts of the MK Party Constitution,” Zuma stated.

The party said it had not sanctioned Shivambu’s trip and acted after receiving complaints from civil society and internal party members concerned about the visit’s implications.

“Due to the serious nature of this matter and its implications for the party’s image, values, and principles, the President and the National Officials were left with no choice but to act swiftly,” the statement continued.

Redeployed, Not Removed Entirely

While Shivambu has been relieved of his duties as Secretary General, he has not been entirely removed from the party’s leadership structure. Instead, Zuma announced his redeployment to Parliament.

“As a responsible organisation accountable to its electorate, the National Officials have decided to redeploy Commander Floyd Shivambu to the National Assembly,” Zuma said. “We believe his experience as a former MP will strengthen the MK Party caucus as the Official Opposition.”

Public Backlash

Shivambu’s Bushiri visit triggered widespread condemnation from South Africans, including from within the MK Party. Critics argue that meeting with a fugitive undermines the country’s judicial credibility and casts doubt on the MK Party’s commitment to law and order.

However,Shivambu’s appointment as MP is likely to backfire considering how the former SG defended his trip and, consequently, Prophet Bushiri.