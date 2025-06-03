The 2025 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations have started today, Tuesday, June 3, with over 166,000 candidates expected to sit for the national exams, which will run until Thursday, June 12, 2025.

According to the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), a total of 166,123 candidates have registered for this year’s JCE exams. This includes 85,902 females and 80,221 males, showing a slight increase from the 163,950 candidates who sat for the 2024 exams.

MANEB also revealed that 5,218 students with visual impairments have registered across the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), JCE, and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations. These include 2,681 female and 2,537 male candidates, reflecting the board’s commitment to inclusive education.

In light of past challenges—such as the 2025 PSLCE exams, where some candidates sat without proper identification—MANEB has assured the public that such issues have been addressed.

Final logistical preparations were completed over the weekend, with exam papers and materials successfully distributed to all the 1,468 examination centres across the country.

Parents, guardians, and communities are being encouraged to support candidates throughout the examination period by providing a calm and conducive environment.