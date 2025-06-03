Human Resource Managers from various institutions in the Southern Region have been advised to uphold professionalism and adhere to the labour law when discharging their duties to prevent workplace crimes.

Lead Consultant at Crystal Management Consults, Bright Limani, emphasised the importance of working in line with the labour laws during a two-day workshop for human resource managers.

The training, held at Mango Lodge in Zomba, aimed to equip human resource managers with the necessary knowledge and skills to perform their duties effectively.

Limani noted that some human resource managers are perceived as enemies due to their approach, which can lead to costly lawsuits and damage organizational reputation.

“Organizations lose a significant amount of money due to employee dismissals without following proper channels, often resulting from neglect of laws by human resource managers. We encourage them to create a good rapport with employees and work effectively,” he said.

The training brought together human resource managers from various institutions, including FINCA, Property Solution Limited, Ilovo, Yoneco, Mubarak College, MUST, and Fidlis Construction.

Geoffry Mipando, a human resource manager from FINCA, expressed gratitude for the training, stating that it provided valuable insights and skills to promote working capabilities.

Mipando encouraged employees not to fear human resource managers, emphasizing that their role is to support employees, not just dismiss them from their positions.

The workshop aimed to transform human resource managers’ approach, promoting a more effective and law-abiding work environment.