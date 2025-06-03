The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Malawi has encountered major obstacles, resulting in a reputation of being ineffective. It has been suggested that the Chakwera administration has interfered with the ACB’s efforts of fighting graft, ultimately contributing to rampant corruption in the country.

For starters, the apprehension of Martha Chizuma, the ex-head of the ACB, sparked worries about government meddling with the bureau’s activities. It was shocking to discover that top government officials, such as President Lazarus Chakwera, the erstwhile Homeland Security Minister, Richard Chimwendo Banda, and Police Inspector General Merlyn Yolamu pretended to be unaware of Martha’s arrest.

Furthermore, the case involving ex-Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was accused of taking bribes from UK based business tycoon Zuneth Sattar, highlights the difficulties the ACB encounters. President Chakwera’s decision to drop the corruption charges against Chilima, despite strong evidence, undermines the bureau’s operations and integrity. This implies that influential figures are willy-nilly exempted from being held accountable, a notion that interferes with ACB’s operations.

Moreover, it is also alleged that Saulos Chilima accepted bribes from Sattar in order to fund the acquisition of more than 200 UTM vehicles. It is therefore not surprising that Chilima’s name was mentioned twice recently in the magistrate court’s list of charges against Sattar in the United Kingdom

Furthermore, President Chakwera’s decision to end the corruption case involving Bakili Muluzi, based on the reasoning that it had gone on for too long without a clear legal resolution, implies a lack of determination in addressing corruption among influential individuals. This action has raised doubts about the government’s true dedication to holding previous leaders responsible for their misconduct.

Additionally, the president’s decision to pardon Uladi Mussa, a known corruption convict, further complicates the narrative. Such actions undermine public trust in the justice system and signal to both citizens and potential offenders that there is leniency for those involved in corrupt practices.

As if what has been said is not enough, the lack of political will during Chakwera government is further exacerbated by the apparent dismissal of the corruption case against businessperson Zuneth Sattar by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The decision to drop the case, especially after some bribery suspects returned the bribes, raises questions about the integrity and effectiveness of the ACB. It suggests a possible lack of thorough investigation or political influence that may be hindering the pursuit of justice.

Furthermore, the cases against former cabinet ministers such as Wezzie Msukwa, Newton Kambala, Enoch Chihana and many more are taking a long time to conclude, which raises concerns about the effectiveness of the judicial system in addressing corruption. This delay undermines public trust in the government’s commitment to tackling corruption.

Moreso, there have been no arrests of government officials for the alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds, which suggests a lack of accountability and transparency in the management of public resources during a critical time.

Regrettably, the mention of former Inspector General of Police, George Kainja, in connection with the Sattar bribery case in the UK court magistrate indicates serious allegations of corruption at high levels of law enforcement. This further erodes public confidence in the integrity of the police and the justice system.

Furthermore, Reyneck Matemba, the ex-head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), being mentioned in Sattar’s indictment implies that corruption has seeped into the very organization responsible for fighting it. This has sparked worries over the credibility of the ACB. Strangely enough, President Chakwera chose to appoint him as Principal Secretary for lands.

Additionally, President Chakwera’s decision to reinstate Prince Kapondamgaga as Chief of Staff for State Residences, resulting in his name now being included in the Sattar charge sheet, has sparked concerns about the president’s ability to make sound decisions and effectively combat corruption within his government.

Interestingly, Brigadier Dan Kuwali’s appearance in the Sattar charge sheet suggests a disturbing amount of corruption within the Malawi Defence Force, implying that corruption is not limited to civilian institutions but also exists within the military.

In conclusion, with the prevailing circumstances, it is logically sound to conclude that President Chakwera has dismally failed to show a political will in tackling corruption in Malawi.