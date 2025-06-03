The Lilongwe-based reggae and dancehall artist Ezra Williams, popularly known as Jungle Jex, has released a new song called “Blesser” on the Masintha Riddim, produced by Stich Fray. The song talks about women seeking financial help from rich married men, known as “blessers,” who are often wealthy and have a noticeable “big tummy.”

In the 3:35-minute track, the protagonist admires her friends, who seem to be thriving in a luxurious lifestyle thanks to their blessers.

However, her journey takes a dark turn when she contracts an incurable disease from the “blesser” after her plan succeeds, underscoring the phrase that “all that glitters is not gold.”

This troubling trend has compelled many girls and women in the country to face the stark reality of affluent married men engaging in sexual relationships with much younger girls.

The song acts as a mirror, reflecting the inherent risks of such relationships, where aspirations of wealth can swiftly transtion into nightmares.

Notably, Jungle Jex’s “Blesser” partially, parallels Eli Njunchi’s recently released song “Ntchito,” which narrates the story of a woman involved with similar blessers.

After her passing, all her blessers vanished like shadows at dusk, leaving her children to endure the consequences of her choices.

Basically, blessers are just using girls who may not think things through, having quick flings for money, even though they have families to take care of.