The scandal involving State House Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga is a major test for President Lazarus Chakwera. This is not just another story about corruption it is a moment that could define the President’s leadership and reveal what he truly stands for.

Kapondamgaga has been linked to a serious bribery case involving a United Kingdom businessman named Zuneth Sattar. The accusations are significant, involving expensive items such as a luxury car and more than K70 million. Some of these items have reportedly been returned.

This raises a simple but important question: if Kapondamgaga did nothing wrong, why were the items returned? And if he did do something wrong, why is he still holding such a powerful position?

This situation gives the impression that President Chakwera is not treating everyone equally. Others connected to the same scandal have been investigated or removed from their positions, yet Kapondamgaga has not faced any serious consequences.

That is not fair. When justice is applied selectively, people begin to lose trust in their leaders.

The Chief of Staff holds a critical role. He works closely with the President and helps shape key decisions. If someone in that position is facing serious allegations, the President cannot afford to remain passive. Retaining Kapondamgaga in his role makes the President appear weak and indecisive.

If President Chakwera is truly committed to fighting corruption, he must suspend Kapondamgaga and allow a thorough investigation to take place. This would demonstrate that no one is above the law not even those closest to the President.

It would also help preserve Malawi’s image as a nation striving to combat corruption.

If the President fails to act, the public will conclude that he is not serious about change. That would be a disappointing outcome for a leader who promised to govern differently.

This moment is about more than one individual. It is about the kind of country Malawi aspires to be and the kind of leader President Chakwera wants to be remembered as.