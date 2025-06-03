Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba has expressed gratitude to the World Union Catholic Women Organisation (WUCWO) for donating food and other essential items to St Peter’s Major Seminary and Nankhunda Minor Seminary.

Bishop Chaima made the remarks at Zomba Cathedral Church in Zomba district.

The WUCWO donations were held at St Peter’s Mojor Seminary and Nankhunda Minor Seminary, respectively, and items included bags of maize, rice, cooking oil, beans, soap, ballpoints and exercise books.

Bishop Chaima praised WUCWO for their commendable work, emphasizing the importance of women’s involvement in promoting the development of the church.

He encouraged the women to continue their charitable work, citing the biblical example of Mary mother of Jesus Christ, who served God without fear.

The initiative aims to alleviate the challenges faced by seminarians in their daily lives.

Bishop Chaima urged other Christians to emulate WUCWO’s gesture, highlighting the need to support seminarians who lack necessities.

Chairperson for the Catholic Women Association in the Catholic Diocese of Zomba, Christina Lakiyoni, explained that the donation was made after observing the challenges faced by seminarians, including inadequate food and learning materials.

She emphasized the need to motivate seminarians, given the shortage of priests in the Catholic Church.

Father Daniel Kamanga, Rector of St Peter’s Major Seminary, welcomed the donation, describing it as timely.

He appealed to Catholic Christians to commit to assisting seminarians and the church as a whole.

Catholic Laity Chairperson in Malawi, Hestings Dowe, commended WUCWO for their initiative and encouraged the Catholic Men Association (CMA) to follow suit.

Dowe said the donation is a testament to WUCWO’s dedication to supporting the church and promoting the development of future priests.