A quick survey conducted over the weekend has revealed that M’mbelwa District Council had the best and most well-organized interviews for Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs), compared to other districts in Malawi.

Candidates interviewed in M’mbelwa described the process as fair, well-planned, and professionally conducted. Unlike in other districts where complaints of cheating were reported, the M’mbelwa interviews were praised for their transparency and integrity.

“The process was good. Everyone who came was interviewed, and the interviewers helped us understand everything. No one was allowed to use a phone,” said Jane Hlongo, one of the candidates at the M’mbelwa centre.

Joel Phiri, spokesperson for M’mbelwa District Council, attributed the smooth process to proper planning and adherence to procedures by the council’s Appointment and Disciplinary Committee.

“As a council, we are happy that people are commending the process. Phones were not allowed. The committee did its work properly. Now, the results will be marked at a central location. We just made sure the interviews were fair,” Phiri told Malawi24.

In contrast, reports from districts like Lilongwe and Blantyre were less positive. Some candidates were reportedly seen using phones during the interviews, while others allegedly had access to the test papers beforehand clear rules violations.

“In Lilongwe and Blantyre, some people had phones, and others claimed to have already seen the exam papers,” said a source familiar with the situation.

The Ministry of Health has announced it will review all reports and take appropriate action where cheating is confirmed.

For now, many are suggesting that M’mbelwa’s approach should serve as a model for future recruitment processes.