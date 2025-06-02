Prominent Malawian social media influencer Onjezani Kenani has initiated a public fundraising drive to assist Zoe Foundation, a children’s shelter in Lilongwe run by Temwa Chilenga, following a devastating fire that wiped out essential supplies last month.

Zoe Foundation, located in Ndodani Village, Area 25, is home to 106 children aged between one month and 16 years, all of them orphans or children abandoned by their families, with most children enrolled in pre-school and primary school, and a few pursuing secondary education.

Kenani has launched a fundraising campaign to support Chilenga.

However, a fire sparked when a staff member accidentally left a charging battery unattended, destroyed a critical three-month stockpile of essential supplies, prompting Kenani to launch a fundraising campaign to support the recovery efforts.

“Tragically, a recent fire destroyed a vital store of food, medicine, school supplies, sanitary products, and laundry items, provisions that would have sustained the children for the next three months,” said Kenani. “Now more than ever, Zoe Foundation needs your support.”

The Foundation runs on a shoestring, sustained mainly through small-scale farming, modest business ventures, and the occasional generosity of well-wishers foundation.

Thanks to the ongoing public appeal, Kenani has so far helped raise K3.1 million. “Your contribution, whether in the form of financial assistance or material donations, will help rebuild what was lost and ensure that these vulnerable children continue to receive the care, nourishment, and education they deserve,” he wooed well wishers.

Those wishing to contribute can do so via the following channels:

Bank Transfers

Stanley Kenani

National Bank of Malawi

Account Number: 1855988

Lilongwe Branch

Mobile Money

Airtel Money: ‪+265 999 604 048‬ (Mr. Blasto Kenani)

TNM Mpamba: ‪+265 882 18 70 44‬ (Mr. Blasto Kenani).