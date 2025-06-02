The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has strongly dismissed social media rumours alleging that its Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, has resigned from her position.

In an official statement issued Monday, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, described the circulating message as “completely false” and urged the public to disregard it in its entirety.

“We would like to categorically state that the Chairperson remains fully committed to her role and continues to discharge her duties in line with her constitutional mandate,” the Commission said. “There has been no resignation, and no such development has occurred within the Commission.”

The MEC further cautioned against the spread of misinformation, particularly as the country gears up for critical stages in the electoral calendar. It warned that fake news not only misleads citizens but also erodes trust in the electoral process and democratic governance.

“We strongly urge members of the public and all electoral stakeholders to desist from fabricating, sharing, or amplifying false information, especially during this crucial period of electoral preparations,” the statement continued.

To curb misinformation, MEC encouraged Malawians to verify all election-related updates through its official communication platforms — including its website, press releases, and verified social media pages.

This comes against a backdrop of growing pressure from some opposition parties, who have been calling for Justice Mtalimanja’s resignation following the Commission’s decision to still adopt the Smartmatic system for the upcoming elections.