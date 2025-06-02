The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the North, Jappie Mhango, on allegations of abuse of office in relation to the purchase of government houses.

According to ACB officials, Mhango—who previously served as Minister of Transport and Public Works during the DPP administration—was apprehended in Mzuzu earlier today and is currently being held at the Bureau’s regional offices in the city.

ACB sources indicate that the allegations date back to 2017 or 2018, during Mhango’s tenure as minister. While the Bureau has not yet released a formal statement detailing the charges, the case is said to involve irregularities in the procurement or allocation of government residential property.

Confirming the arrest in a brief interview with local media, Mhango said: “They are saying this happened in 2017 if not 2018.”

This development adds to growing scrutiny of several former DPP officials who are facing corruption-related investigations.

Meanwhile, the DPP has not yet issued a statement regarding Mhango’s arrest. More details are expected as the Bureau concludes preliminary questioning and determines the next legal steps.