Financial inclusion took centre stage during the 35th Malawi International Trade Fair (MITF), with stakeholders emphasising the importance of accessible financial services in supporting economic transformation.

Speaking at the close of the fair, held from May 22 to 29 at the Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre, Old Mutual Malawi’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, said that broadening financial access remains crucial for individual and national development.

Chatsika said Old Mutual is focused on promoting financial literacy through free education initiatives and digital financial products.

“At our stand this year, we actively promoted two savings products, Phuka Digital Savings and Mpamba Fesa, which are accessible digitally,” said Chatsika. “Through this, we have engaged all kinds of people, bringing financial wellness initiatives close to them to enable them to make informed financial decisions.”

She added that financial education programs, such as the company’s On The Money initiative, help people make informed decisions about savings, credit, insurance, and other financial tools.

Old Mutual also reaffirmed its collaboration with the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), the event’s organizer, in supporting economic transformation efforts.

The 35th Malawi International Trade Fair was held under the theme “Promoting Economic Transformation through Private Sector-led Industrialization,” and provided a platform for local and international businesses to showcase innovations, build partnerships, and engage with the public.