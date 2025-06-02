The new FAM D Coaching course graduates have been urged to make a difference by complementing the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) efforts of improving grassroots football development in the country.

Football Legends Association-FLA Vice Chairperson Justin Saidi appealed on Sunday at Civo Stadium when presiding over the closing ceremony of the FAM D Coaching course.

He said he expects to see the new graduates helping the development of football in the country.

“We expect that they will go into the field, support teams, especially in grassroots and be able to implement what they have been imparted during the course”, said Saidi.

One of the participants, Gilbert Chirwa, concurred with Said, saying: “Let me urge my fellow coaches to utilise our skills to develop young players, let’s not just focus on working with elite teams”.

The Civo Service United Administrator, Chirwa, further commended Mpira Mmudzi Mwathu (MMM), for organising the 7-day FAM D Coaching course, which was attended by 25 participants.

The course was made possible with the financial support of MMM co-sponsors SILKON LIMITED and Ebenezer Investments.

Football Association of Malawi Coach educator Patricio Kulemeka was the lead facilitator alongside another certified Educator, Dave Mpima, Sr.

Among those that took part include former Silver Strikers Midfielders Frank Banda and Victor Limbani, striker Atusaye Nyondo, former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets defender Pilirani Zonda, and former Kamuzu Barracks goalkeeper Lehman Nthala.