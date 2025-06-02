Festus Duwe and Chimwemwe Idana scored first-half goals for Silver Strikers in a 2-0 victory over Civo Service United in the TNM Super League on Sunday.

Duwe’s powerful shot after receiving a pass from Chinsisi Maonga just outside the box gave Silver Strikers a deserved lead in the 12th minute.

The lead gave the Bankers energy, and they continued to create more scoring opportunities in the first half; Uchizi Vunga saw his long-range effort tipped off the field by Blessings Juma after 15 minutes.

Moments later, the visitors nearly equalised through Moses Banda, but his thunderbolt was saved by George Chikooka.

The hosts came close to doubling their lead in the 21st minute, only for Duwe to miss a gaping goal after being found by Chimwemwe Idana’s cross.

After a burst of pressure on the Servants, the defending champions got their second through Idana. Goalkeeper Blessings Juma felled Emmanuel Allan as the striker intercepted a back pass from Charles Mafaiti in the penalty area, and the referee did not hesitate in pointing the spot.

Idana made no mistake from 12 yards, firing into the bottom-right corner to extend the lead at the stroke of 45 minutes.

After the restart, the game became balanced, but chances were scarce until the second minute in the stoppage time when Stain Davie’s cross slipped off the hands of Juma, befricochetingeted out near the far post for the Banker corner kick.

The win lifted Silver Strikers from 11th to sixth with 11 points in the standings while Civo Service United maintained 13th position with five games from seven points.