For the first time since September 2021, Mighty Wanderers claimed the bragging rights with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over their cross-town rivals Nyasa Big Bullets at a sold-out match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The only goal of the match came in the 11th minute through Blessings Mwalilino, who pounced on a defensive relapse from Clyde Senaji’s led defence.

With this stunning victory, Mpinganjira’s side became the first team to deny Bullets maximum points in the 2025 TNM Super League this season.

In the process, the Nomads kept themselves in a better position in the top-of-the-table battle, as they reduced the gap with leaders Bullets to just two points as they climbed up to 16 points from six games, with a game in hand.

But where was the match won by Wanderers?

Our sports reporter, Erik Chiputula, analyses the tactical approach that won them the game;

● FORMATIONS

Mpinganjira set his side up in a 3-5-2 formation to facilitate and nullify opponents’ wings against the Bullets’ 3-2-4-1 shape.

The shape helped Mpinganjira to maintain the defensive integrity of the team, as there were always five defenders when defending being shielded by two holding midfielders. Wingbacks Wisdom Mpinganjira and Gaddie Chirwa could always drop back to occupy defensive flanks in the process, pushing the defensive trio of Peter Cholopi, Stanley Sanudi and Timothy Silwimba inside the box.

When attacking the wingbacks, Wisdom and Chirwa were always available to support twin strikers Blessings Mwalilino and Promise Kamwendo, with Francisco Madinga coming behind, closer to the strikers.

For Bullets, transition was very difficult from the defensive trio of Blessings Joseph, Clyde Senaji, and Blessings Mpokera to feed two holding midfielders, Yankho Singo and Lloyd Aaron. Due to Wanderers’ mid-block, it was difficult for balls to reach the attacking line of four midfielders, Mike Mkwate and Wongani Lungu, who were positioned behind Babatunde Adepoju as well as Chikumbutso Salima and Maxwell Gasten in wide areas.

● RELENTLESS PRESS

The effectiveness of Mighty Wanderers’ press was a major theme. In the first half, they made over five interceptions in the Bullets’ defensive third, forcing them to adopt a more cautious approach.

Bullets goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu had always limited options to build up from the back. Whenever the Bullets player got the ball, there was always more than one Wanderers player pressing to prevent him from having enough time to decide the next move and space to pass the ball.

Wanderers were not only nullifying Bullets’ build-up but also dominating possession, especially in the entire first half. As a result, the Bullets dropped into a 5-3-2 low block to deal with the home team’s momentum.

● ABANDONING HIGH PRESS TO DEFENSIVE BLOCK

As the second half progressed, the Bullets’ wide areas became significant, as Peter Mponda changed the formation to 3-5-2 after the introduction of Henry Chiwaya.

Noting the threat posed by the visitors in the second half, Bob abandoned the attack to solidity as he added two defensive players for offensive players.

Though Mponda changed formation to 3-4-3 after the introduction of Ephraim Kondowe, the Nomads’ defence remained firm, thanks to their defensive compactness.

● CALCULATED COUNTER-ATTACKS

While the primary focus in the second half was on defensive solidity, Wanderers still posed a threat on the counter-attack.

Blessings Singini, in particular, was a constant outlet with his long-range passes from defensive areas to Bullets’ wide defensive areas. He started the move that ended up in Wanderers’s second goal but was disallowed.

It was his counter-attack through balls between the lines that forced Bullets to be cautious in their attacking approach in the second half.

Overall, Mpinganjira got it right as he pounced on Bullets, who had limited time to make any strides in the game. At last, the blue side of the town is smiling, and for the next two weeks, they will be in charge of the city.