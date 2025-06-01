Freedom Fighter and activist Kamlepo Kalua has joined President Lazarus Chakwera, who has been standing on a podium that he will win the 16th September 2025 elections, saying the Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) has already declared him the winner.

Kalua said Chakwera was quoted in the media as having told the gatherings that Malawians will feel pain in their hearts as he will be elected to rule the country again from 2024 to 2030, saying all these words are testimonies that Chakwera has already won the elections before people casting their votes.

He said Mec, through its Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, is denying access to independent ICT Auditors to appreciate what it is in the machines that Mec has hidden so that the voters can see, reminding the authorities that Malawi is not for MCP members alone.

Speaking through an audio clip, Kalua said God gives and takes back, claiming that President Chakwera was loved by every Malawian and that a true servant of the people has come, but instead of being a hand helper, he has been turned into an enemy of the State.

Kalua said no matter what power they have, dishing out the K50,000s to people to vote for him, is a waste of time as Malawians have already made up their decisions that Chakwera did not come for servant leadership.

He has encouraged President Chakwera, youth from all parties, ministers, and MPs to speak one message of peace and love pleading with President Chakwera not to arrest all those who are advocating for peace and love ahead of the September 2025 elections

.

The Freedom Fighter has appealed to all Malawians, regardless of their political parties, not to castigate and insult the current president as well as the previous leaders of the country, saying the country’s leaders should preach peace for the people to be in one Malawi.

’’Kalua said Malawians have witnessed for themselves how the previous government have served under Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika saying as part of setting the record straight, Mutharia is a true statesman,” he said

.

He has appealed to Malawians to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, saying as a Freedom fighter, Mutharika is the only person to liberate Malawi from the hands of the dictatorship government of President Chakwera and his MCP.

The activist has encouraged Malawians from all walks of life to always pray for the life of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for God to give him strength for peace and love and encourage those that are being invited to State House to take the K50,000s and not to vote for them