The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Competition Commission (CCC) has emphasized the importance of raising consumer awareness as a key step toward ensuring that people fully benefit from the services offered by market actors.

Willard Mwemba, Chief Executive Officer of the CCC, made these remarks following his participation in a high-level panel session held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The panel was convened under the theme, “The Intersection Between Competition Law and Consumer Welfare,” and brought together regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore the balance between fair market competition and consumer rights.

Mwemba stressed that informed consumers are essential for the effective functioning of competitive markets.

He explained that when consumers are aware of their rights and the mechanisms available to enforce them, they are better positioned to make informed choices and challenge unfair practices.

He went on to reveal that the CCC is currently working on amending the COMESA Competition Regulations.

This amendment aims to include consumer protection explicitly in the regulatory framework’s name, signalling a shift toward a more holistic approach to market oversight.

Mwemba noted that, at present, there is a fragmentation of consumer protection laws across the 21 COMESA Member States.

This fragmentation, he said, poses a significant challenge to the coordinated enforcement of consumer rights across the region.

He pointed out that without harmonized legal instruments, it becomes difficult to hold violators accountable and ensure consistent redress for affected consumers.

Mwemba’s call for reform is part of broader efforts by the CCC to align its policies with international best practices that promote both competitive markets and robust consumer protection.

He also acknowledged that consumer protection is not just a legal obligation but a fundamental aspect of inclusive economic growth and regional integration.

The CCC believes that a stronger consumer protection framework will enhance trust in cross-border trade and services within the COMESA region.

Mwemba concluded by reiterating the Commission’s commitment to driving policy changes that reflect the evolving needs of consumers in a rapidly changing market environment.

His remarks underscore the growing consensus that consumer welfare must be central to competition law in Africa and beyond.